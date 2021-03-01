Kamalakar accuses BJP MLC Ramchander Rao of failing to fight for State’s cause

Ramchander Rao does not have the right to seek votes in the MLC elections. Mere raising questions do not suffice but a committed effort was required to address issues, said the Minister.

By | Published: 11:58 pm

Hyderabad: Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar charged that BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao during the last five years had failed to fight for State’s development and had never raised issues pertaining to the poor in the Legislative Council.

Ramchander Rao does not have the right to seek votes in the MLC elections. Mere raising questions do not suffice but a committed effort was required to address issues, said the Minister.

Addressing the Mahabubnagar-Ranga Reddy – Hyderabad MLC elections preparatory meeting at TRS Bhavan here on Monday, Gangula Kamalakar said electing TRS candidate Vani Devi will aid in addressing different issues. Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao’s daughter Vani Devi has a clean image and people were voluntarily extending their support to her, he said.

The party has appointed incharges for 17 assembly constituencies in Hyderabad and addressing them, the Minister said more effort has to be put in the MLC elections than the general elections.

To begin with, the voters have to be identified and measures have to be taken to get them to the polling centres. To achieve all these tasks, proper planning was required and for every 100 voters, one incharge has to be appointed, he suggested.

Since the TRS Government came to power, quality power supply was being provided to both domestic and industrial sectors. Telangana is the only State which is offering 24 hours free power supply to the farming sector, he reiterated.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .