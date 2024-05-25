Kamareddy: Bear presence creates fear among villagers

According to reports, since the last two days, the bear has been seen roaming between Mengaram Road and Gandhari Road. People have even captured video of the bear.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 May 2024, 06:51 PM

Representational Image

Kamareddy: The movement of a bear on the road between Mengaram and Bonal villages of Lingampeta mandal has sparked fear among the residents of villages.

Passengers and motorists passing through the route are getting scared due to the movement of the bear.

However, forest officials claimed that the bear might have come out of the forest in search of water and would return soon.