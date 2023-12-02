Power consumption in Telangana witnessing a gradual decline

By Anil Kumar Published Date - 07:00 PM, Sat - 2 December 23

Hyderabad: Power consumption in the State is witnessing a gradual decline for the last few days due to a drop in temperatures. The power demand in the State, which hovered around 231.341 million units in the beginning of November, has now come down to 199.754 mu on Friday. In fact, it was 182.599 mu on Thursday.

According to power officials, the agricultural demand is generally low in November and December because the water intensive paddy crop is confined to nurseries as part of Yasangi, hence during the period the power consumption in the agriculture is less compared to sowing season. The Transco officials are expecting further reduction in power consumption as demand from domestic and agriculture is set to decline in the coming days.

The energy department is expecting the lowered demand to continue till January, which means power utilities would not need to rely on private power generators for the next two months for additional power supply.

According to power officials, the peak demand too had also come down during the last one month. The peak demand which stood at 11857 MW on November 1 has come down to 8795 MW on November 30.

The electricity supply during peak winter months — December and January — is reduced by 50 per cent when compared to its supply during the summer — May and June, power officials explained.

Interestingly, during monsoon season when power consumption generally comes down in the agricultural sector due to copious inflows into the irrigation reservoirs and increase in the groundwater table, the situation has been different this year, due to the prolonged dry spell in August.

Several reservoirs, particularly Jurala, Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar under the Krishna basin, received very poor inflows, as a result of which, power consumption went up substantially in the agriculture sector.