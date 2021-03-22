Kamareddy Police rescue missing child after 3 years

On Saturday, the police found a couple moving suspiciously at Gopi’s house in Kamareddy, and took them into custody

Kamareddy: The Kamareddy police on Sunday rescued a boy who was kidnapped from Hyderabad three years ago and handed him over to his parents. They arrested a gang who were involved in three such kidnaps in Kamareddy and surrounding areas. Addressing the media at SP office here, Kamareddy Police Superintendent N Swetha Reddy said N Gopi, and painter from Kamareddy town, had lodged a complaint with the police in April 2018 stating that his son Samarth alias Ganesh was missing and suspected that he was kidnapped.

The police have been investigating the case for the last three years. On Saturday, the police found a couple moving suspiciously at Gopi’s house in Kamareddy, and took them into custody. On questioning, the couple Shaik Nazeer and his wife Yasmin alias Vasima Begum confessed to their crime and said that they kidnaped Gopi’s son Ganesh along with one Shabana Begum three years ago. They admitted to have sold him to another couple Mohammed Yousuf Ali and Jaibunnisa, residents of Hyderabad for Rs 1.70 lakh.

SP Swetha Reddy said the three-member gang were habituated to earn easy money by kidnapping and selling the children. Till now they have kidnapped three children in Kamareddy and surrounding areas. Besides kidnapping Ganesh in 2018, they kidnapped a boy from a beggar at Kamareddy railway station in 2015 and sold him to a couple belonging to Tandur for Rs 1.80 lakh. Nazeer was arrested by the Kamareddy police in 2018 when he attempted to kidnap an infant from a hospital in the town. He did not mend his ways after his release.

The police arrested all the three accused and registered a case. They formed a special team and brought Ganesh along with his foster parents from Hyderabad to Kamareddy where the boy was handed over to his biological parents. The police superintendent appreciated Kamareddy Town CI S Madhusudan, SI S Shekhar and the police staff for successfully investigating the case and arresting the culprits.

