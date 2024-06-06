Kangana Ranaut allegedly slapped by woman CISF constable at Chandigarh airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable allegedly assaulted Kangana while frisking her at the airport before she boarded her flight.

By PTI Published Date - 6 June 2024, 06:32 PM

Chandigarh: Newly-elected BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Thursday was allegedly slapped by a CISF woman constable at the Chandigarh airport when she was on her way to Delhi.

The constable has been suspended and an FIR lodged against her, officials said.

“Kangana was slapped,” one of the actor’s aides claimed.

“From what it appears, she was slapped for the Khalistani comments she made during the farmers’ agitation but we do not know the whole incident yet,” the aide said.

Kangana was elected to Lok Sabha from Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh where she defeated her nearest Congress rival by over 74,000 votes.