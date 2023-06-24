Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Emergency’ gets a release date, teaser out

The movie, which revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician, will be out in theatres on November 24, 2023.

By ANI Published Date - 01:30 PM, Sat - 24 June 23

Mumbai: And the wait is finally over. Kangana Ranaut, on Saturday, announced the release date of her most-awaited film ‘Emergency’.

The movie, which revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician, will be out in theatres on November 24, 2023.

Kangana also shared the teaser of ‘Emergency’. The announcement video also marks 48 years since the Prime Minister had a state of emergency declared across the country.

Take a look

“A protector or a Dictator? Witness the darkest phase of our history when the leader of our nation declared a war on it’s people.#Emergency releasing worldwide on 24th November,” she captioned the clip.

On directing ‘Emergency’ and starring in it, Kangana said, “Emergency is one of the most significant and darkest chapters in our history that young India needs to know. It is a crucial story and I want to thank my super-talented actors like late Satish ji, Anupam ji, Shreyas, Mahima, and Milind for embarking on this creative journey together. I am excited to bring this extraordinary episode from India’s history to the big screen. Jaihind!”

Apart from Kangana, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles

Recently, Kangana shared that Vijayendra Prasad, the Baahubali writer, became emotional after watching ‘Emergency’.

“After complete edit is done, the first person to watch Emergency. Not only Vijendra sir wiped his eyes several times while watching the edit but after watching it he said, ‘I am so proud of you my child’..well my life is made,” she posted on Instagram.

‘Emergency’ marks Kangana Ranaut’s first solo directorial project.