KCR created Medak which Indira Gandhi failed to, says Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 April 2024, 09:15 PM

Medak: BRS MLA T Harish Rao said former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had realised the decades-old dream of making Medak a new district even though former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had cheated the people here as she failed to create the new district.

Speaking to news reporters in Medak on Sunday, Harish Rao said Indira Gandhi had contested and won from Medak Lok Sabha Constituency promising to create the Medak district, but she did not keep the promise.

Countering statements of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Harish Rao said Revanth Reddy had accompanied Neelam Madhu to the Medak Collectorate which Chandrashekhar Rao had built during his tenure.

Revanth Reddy had turned ignorant of all the developments Medak witnessed during the last 10 years. Chandrashekhar Rao’s government granted Rs 100 crore to get train connectivity to Medak besides completing the land acquisition quickly.

Revanth Reddy would get an Oscar award if there was any award for lying, he said, also exposing the Chief Minister’s statements that Indira Gandhi got ICRISAT and BHEL to Medak.

While former Prime Minister Charan Singh had laid a foundation for ICRISAT before India Gandhi contested from Medak, the foundation for BHEL was laid in 1952.

Accusing the Chief Minister of using objectionable language against Opposition leaders when questioned on his failures, Harish Rao asked why the Congress government was not implementing its promises.

Revanth Reddy had done injustice to Medak by canceling funds of Rs.100 crore granted for the development of Edupayala Temple, he said.