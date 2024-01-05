Kankanala Sports Group to organise races in India

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:59 PM, Fri - 5 January 24

Abhishek Reddy, Owner, Kankanala Sports Group and Valentin Guyonnet,CEO and Co-Founder at E-Xplorer.

Hyderabad: Kankanala Sports Group (KSG) has agreed a groundbreaking nine-year exclusive partnership with FIM E-Xplorer to host races in India.

This distinctive collaboration will mark the debut of an Indian team in the cutting-edge global electric all-terrain motorcycle racing World Cup organized by FIM E-Xplorer. Additionally, India has been selected to host the season’s grand finale in November 2024.

This pioneering all-terrain electric motorcycle racing series has been offering manufacturers a unique platform to test and push the limits of developed vehicles and prototypes, showcasing their level of technological advancement. The series, with its second season around the corner, will be broadcast in over 60 countries, reaching over 350 million households globally.

Choosing to partner with KSG marks a pivotal moment in FIM E-Xplorer’s worldwide expansion strategy. It affirms its steadfast commitment to India’s thriving market and willingness to extend its reach to Asia. It also reinforces India’s stature as a burgeoning motorsport hub with a growing enthusiasm for electric vehicles and motorsports, while steering the country towards sustainable mobility.

“We are thrilled with this long-term partnership with E-Xplorer. We aspire to unite the motorbike community and all racing fans, igniting enthusiasm for India’s motorsports while being a catalyst for it. Not only will the upcoming season excite and entertain moto enthusiasts across the country, but the introduction of our very own Indian team will finally give us all a chance to be on an international podium in motorsports! This is the start of a new dawn for motorcycle racing in India”, said Abhishek Reddy Kankanala, Owner of Kankanala Sports Group.

Meanwhile, Carina Munte, Chief Championship Officer and Co-Founder at E-Xplorer, said, “This strategic and long-term partnership with Kankanala Sports Group marks a significant step for the FIM E-Xplorer World Cup. It also aligns perfectly with the growing enthusiasm for electric motorbikes and motorsports in the world’s largest two-wheeler market. Kankanala Sports has already demonstrated to be well-equipped to make this race an unforgettable and outstanding event that will elevate the FIM E-Xplorer World Cup’s profile globally.”