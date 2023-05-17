Shiva Rajkumar lends his voice to Ravi Teja’s Tiger Nageswara Rao

Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao is going to be released on October 20 in multiple languages.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:15 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Tiger Nageswara Rao is the upcoming film of Ravi Teja. The mass maharaja is going to be seen in a completely new avatar in the film since he played the character of the nationwide popular thief Stuartpuram Nageswara Rao. The film is going to be released on October 20 in multiple languages.

The makers of Tiger Nageswara Rao have so far not released the look of Ravi Teja from the film. Even there wasn’t any leaked picture. The film unit was very careful. But at the same time, the mass Maharaja fans and the other Telugu audience are waiting to witness Ravi Teja’s avatar for so long. Finally, the date was set by the makers yesterday. Tiger Nageswara Rao’s first look is going to be released on May 24.

The makers planned something different for the release of this first look. They are going to release the first look video of the film with an extraordinary introduction. This introduction is going to be provided by the voice of superstars in different languages.

Shiva Rajkumar gave his voice for the first look video of Tiger Nageswara Rao in Kannada. Today the makers released the video of Shivanna producing his vocals for the introduction. Shiva Rajkumar also spoke on the call with Ravi Teja after the process and congratulated him on the unique attempt with Tiger Nageswara Rao. The makers will soon release the videos of the stars who are introducing the first look in other languages too.

Tiger Nageswara Rao is written by Srikanth Vissa and directed by Vamsee. Abhishek Agarwal Arts is producing the film. Nupur Sanon and Gayatri Bharadwaj are the female leads in the film. Anupam Kher played a very important role. GV Prakash Kumar composed the music.