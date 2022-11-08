Kapus witnessing development in TRS regime: MP Vaddiraju

Published Date - 09:00 PM, Tue - 8 November 22

MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra speaking at a meeting in Khammam on Tuesday.

Khammam: Kapu community in Telangana was witnessing development in the TRS regime, stated Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra.

He addressed a meeting of Khammam District Munnuru Kapu Sangham here on Tuesday. He said that all Kapu community public representatives have been making efforts to establish Telangana Kapu Federation with the cooperation from the State government for the Kapu’s development.

Ravichandra said that by setting up a Kapu Federation in the State, the economically backward Kapus would be encouraged to grow financially. Recently Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao laid the foundation stone for a Munnuru Kapu Atma Gaurav Bhavan in Kokapet, Hyderabad, he reminded.

The MP informed that the sangham was organising a Karthika Vana Samaradhana in Khammam on November 20 to promote unity, political consciousness and sense of service among the Munnuru Kapus.

He urged the community members to gather in large numbers for the programme which would take place from 10.30 am onwards on Sunday at Kalla Rama Rao’s mango grove at Prakash Nagar in the city.

The meeting was attended by the sangham district president Para Nageswara Rao, vice president Akula Gandhi, organising secretary Shetty Ranga Rao, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, former Market Committee chairman Gundala Krishna and others.