Mancherial: Balka Suresh memorial cricket tourney ends in Chennur

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:41 PM, Sun - 9 October 22

Municipal chairperson Archana Ramlal Gilda hands over trophy to the winning team of a cricket tournament concluded in memory of Balka Suresh, in Chennur town on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Gilda said sports plays a vital role for recreation of mind and advised players to take victory and defeat equally.

Mancherial: A 10-day long cricket tournament organized in memory of Balka Suresh, the father of Government whip Balka Suman, concluded in Chennur on Sunday. Chennur municipal chairperson Archana Ramlal Gilda was the chief guest of the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Gilda said sports plays a vital role for recreation of mind. She advised players to take victory and defeat equally. She said the State government was giving importance to encourage sportsmen by creating infrastructure. She added a mini stadium was being built in Chennur.

The chairperson later handed over prizes to winners of the tournament. While Kummaribogada team won the first prize of Rs.30,000, Ezaj team bagged the second prize of Rs.20,000. Man of the series was given to Vamshi for his outstanding performance. Salman was adjudged to be the man of the match. Trophies were presented to members of winner and runner-up teams.

A total of 16 teams belonging to Chennur town and surrounding villages took part in the event. Chennur Agriculture Market Committee chairman Battula Sammaiah, vice chairman Nawajuddin, Inspector Praveen and councillors were present.