Karimnagar: Class 8 student climbs down into well to remove garbage, drowns

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:16 PM, Sun - 4 December 22

Karimnagar: A Class 8 student Maram Srikar (15) drowned in a well on the premises of St Anthony’s High School in LMD colony of Thimmapur mandal on the outskirts of Karimnagar town on Sunday.

According to the police, a native of Thelukunt of Julapalli mandal, Srikar along with three other students got into the well to remove garbage around 5 pm. It was based on hostel warden Naveen’s instructions that the students got down into the well. Though the other three students climbed up after removing garbage, Srikar was missing. The school authorities alerted the LMD police, who rushed to the spot and began a search operation by deploying swimmers. Srikar’s body was later retrieved from the well.

Other students said it was a routine practice to remove weeds and other garbage from the well by Class X students. On Sunday too, four students were asked to remove garbage from the well, they said.

On the other hand, relatives and family members of the boy staged a protest along with the body on the school premises. They wanted the hostel warden to be brought to the spot. It is learnt that Srikar’s family members migrated to Hyderabad in search of employment.

Police, who have registered a case, have reportedly taken the hostel warden Naveen into custody.