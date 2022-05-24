Karimnagar Collector advises aspirants to utilize smart phone as material

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:29 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

Collector RV Karnan addressing job aspirants at police commissionerate office in Karimnagar on Tuesday.

Karimnagar: District Collector RV Karnan advised the unemployed youth preparing for various competitive examinations to utilize their mobile phones as a source to get material on different subjects.

Instead of being disappointed that they were unable to get jobs due to lack of proper material, aspirants should utilize smart phones as material. The collector participated in free coaching classes for aspirants preparing for Sub-Inspector and constable jobs organized jointly by Vaaradhi Society and police department at police commissionerate office here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Karnan said that it was possible to achieve goals if the unemployed youth preparing for competitive examinations were to strive hard by fixing targets. Aspirants should not forget one thing that even experts would be weak in a subject but it would not hinder their success.

Remembering his preparation for Civil services examinations, Collector said that he failed to get complete material at one place and he had to collect material by visiting different areas. Now, the situation has changed and complete material is available everywhere.

Stating that coaching centers would be utilized as a guide, he advised the candidates not to depend on coaching centers completely. Commissioner of Police, V Satyanarayana said that during the united Andhra Pradesh, notifications for a few number of posts used to be released. Now, notification to recruit hundreds of posts was released, he informed and advised unemployed youth to utilize the opportunity.

He informed to conduct orientation programmes along with the SIs and other officers who excelled in various competitive examinations by striving hard. First ever, top priority was given to women, he informed and advised women aspirants to utilize the opportunity. Additional DCP (Law and Order) S Srinivas, RACP Pratap, Vaaradhi Society in-charge Anjaneyulu and others were present.

