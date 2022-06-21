Karimnagar Collector advises people to practice yoga to overcome stress

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:26 PM, Tue - 21 June 22

Collector RV Karnan practicing yoga while particiapting in International Yoga Day celebrations held in Karimnagar on Tuesday.

Karimnagar: Collector RV Karnan advised the people to make yoga practice a part of their daily activity. The collector participated in 8th International Yoga Day celebrations organized by Ayush department in association with Nehru Yuvakendra and Patanjali Yoga Samithi at Ambedkar stadium on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Karnan opined that people were exposed to various mental and physical problems due to pressures because of mechanized life. It was possible to overcome pressures with the practice of yoga regularly. Commissioner of Police, V Satyanarayana said that every living being would somehow work to earn their food. However, it has been missed in the lives of humans resulting in them being exposed to various health problems.

Additional Collector Garima Agarwal emphasized the need to practice yoga regularly for mentally and physical fitness. DMHO Dr Juveria, Ayush nodal officer Dr Sanjeev Kumar, Patanjali yoga committee coordinator Mutyala Ramesh and others participated in yoga day celebrations.