Karimnagar CP advises People to be alert about online loan apps

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:17 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Commissioner of police V Satyanarayana addressing the participants while inaugurating cricket tournaments at Commissionerate office in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

Karimnagar: Commissioner of Police, V Satyanarayana advised the people to be alert about online loan apps since the organizers were cheating the public by taking their needs and innocence as an advantage. The CP inaugurated invitation cricket tournaments being organized by Karimnagar Commissionerate Police to educate the people about online loan apps frauds at the commissionerate office here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Satyanarayana advised the people not to utilize online apps since the latter was established with a sole motto of cheating the public. The prganizers, who were operating online apps from bordering states of the country, were escaping to other countries by cheating the people. Though the loan was sanctioned within a short time, people have to pay huge interest to organizers.

People, who were cheated by online loans apps and cybercrime, should lodge complaints with police without wasting time, he advised, and informed to organize awareness programs across the commissionerate to educate people about online apps. A total of 15 teams were participating in cricket tournaments. Additional DCPs S Srinivas (law and order) and G Chandramohan (administration), ACPs Tula Srinivas Rao, Karunakar Rao and Pratap, district fire officer Venkanna, and others were present.