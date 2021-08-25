Karimnagar Dairy launches training for AI technicians, first aid workers

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Dairy, which has embarked on an ambitious task of increasing milk production and benefiting milk farmers, has launched institutional training for artificial insemination (AI) technicians and Gopal Mitra (first aid workers).

- Advertisement -

Karimnagar Dairy, which is on an expansion mode with a three lakh litre mega dairy project coming up in Nallagonda village of Thimmapur mandal in Karimnagar district, has simultaneously taken up measures to increase milk production in erstwhile Karimnagar district to meet the growing demand in the market.

The dairy already has 42 AI technicians in erstwhile Karimnagar district providing services to milk producing farmers at their doorstep. Recently, it selected another 24 unemployed youth as AI technicians and Gopal Mitras and launched a four month institutional training in the Karimnagar dairy premises including one month theory and three months practical in the field.

The AI technicians and Gopal Mitras were selected based on their interest and skills to serve the rural masses after personal interviews. The selected technicians would get monthly salary of Rs 10,000, plus HRA Rs 1,500, Rs 40 for each artificial insemination and Rs 60 for each pregnancy confirmed after above 600 artificial inseminations.

Veterinary experts under the supervision of course director and retired district veterinary and animal husbandry officer Dr Jayakar would conduct theory and practical classes on cow anatomy, technicalities of artificial insemination and the follow up programme, calf heifer and cow management, fodder cultivation, first aid of animals, welfare schemes of Karimnagar dairy for animals, personality development, stress and time management, among other things.

Veterinary doctors of the dairy Dr Krishnama Chary, Dr Rahim Akther, Dr Prem Kumar and Muthyam Reddy conduct the classes in various specialized subjects.

During the training period, the Karimnagar dairy provides free boarding and lodging facilities along with study material. Dairy Managing Director P Shankar Reddy and Advisor V Hanumantha Reddy, who are also veterinary doctors, are conducting classes to the trainees regularly and sharing their experiences.

“Our mission is to increase milk production to meet the growing demand in the State. Accordingly, we are taking steps to increase milk production by taking up artificial insemination at the doorstep of farmers by supplying semen,” Dairy chairman Ch Rajeshwara Rao said, adding: “We are also supplying sex-sorted semen to ensure that the farmers can ensure only female calves or heifers are born.”