Karimnagar dairy turnover crosses Rs 439.51 crore

The 12th general body meeting of Karimnagar Dairy was conducted at its new project at Nallagonda village of Thimmapur mandal on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:14 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

Karimnagar: The Karimnagar Dairy turnover has crossed Rs 439.51 crore during the financial year 2022-23, which is a Rs.20.66 crore jump from last year’s revenue of Rs.418.85 crore.

Presenting the annual report at the general body meeting, dairy chairman Ch Rajeshwar Rao informed that the milk procurement had increased from 430.85 lakh litres in the year 2021-22 to 474.85 lakh litres in the year 2022-23. This financial year till July, they were procuring 1.53 lakh litres daily.

As part of expansion of the dairy through JICA (Japan international cooperation agency) project under the National Dairy Development Board (NDDCB), he said they would open a new fodder factory in Pollampalli village, fully automated curd unit at Mega dairy project in Nallagonda and mineral mixture plant as part of JICA project.

To reduce the power bill, the dairy had decided to go in complete solar power generation at its main plant in Padmanagar in Karimnagar town and Mega dairy project in Nallagonda.