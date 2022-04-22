Karimnagar Dairy’s cool gesture to traffic police

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:18 PM, Fri - 22 April 22

Commissionner of Polie V Satyanarayana and Karimnagar Dairy chairman Ch Rajeshwar Rao distributing buttermilk sachets to traffic police in Karimnagar on Friday.

Karimnagar: As part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme, the Karimnagar Dairy has launched the distribution of buttermilk sachets to the traffic police on duty in various parts of Karimnagar town to provide some relief from the sweltering heat wave conditions.

Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana along with Karimnagar Dairy chairman Ch Rajeshwar Rao had formally launched the distribution of buttermilk sachets to the traffic constables at the RTC bus station area in Karimnagar town on Friday. Dairy was distributing the buttermilk sachets to the traffic cops for over a decade. They would be distributing daily two buttermilk sachets to each constable on duty till the end of the summer season.

Speaking on this occasion, the Commissioner of Police lauded the services of the Karimnagar Dairy for the benefit of traffic constables to protect them from blistering heat waves. He also appealed to the people to strictly follow the traffic norms and avoid penal action.

Similarly, the Lifeline hospital in Karimnagar town donated spectacles for the traffic cops to protect them from sun rays and dust while regulating the traffic in the town.

Traffic ACP G Vijay Kumar, Inspectors G Tirumal and Nagarjuna Rao, Karimnagar dairy marketing manager Rajashekhar Reddy, Lifeline hospital representative Prashanth and others were also present.

