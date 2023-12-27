Karimnagar DCCB increases interest rates on deposits under ‘Sahakara Kranthi’ scheme

The general public would get an interest rate of 7.5 per cent and senior citizens would get 8 per cent interest rate for depositing the amount for 18 months period (546 days)

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:11 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

Karimnagar: To attract customers and increase deposits, the Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank (KDCCB) has launched “Sahakara Kranthi” by increasing interest rates on fixed deposits for the general public and senior citizens with effect from Wednesday.

Incidentally, the KDCCB is the only bank to announce highest rates for the benefit of customers. The general public would get an interest rate of 7.5 per cent and senior citizens would get 8 per cent interest rate for depositing the amount for 18 months period (546 days).

At Karimnagar DCCB board meeting at main office in Karimnagar town on Wednesday, NAFSCOB, TSCAB and KDCCB chairman Mr Konduru Ravinder Rao alongwith Vice chairman P Ramesh, board directors, CEO N Satyanarayana Rao, bank officials released the poster on ‘Sahakara Kranthi’. On this occasion, Mr Ravinder Rao informed the people to utilize the opportunity and save in the DCCB branches and avail highest rates than any commercial banks.

Calendar and Diary released

The NAFSCOB chairman also released the Karimnagar DCCB’s New Year calendar and Diary for the year 2024. Directors Muppala Ramchander Rao, V Mohan Reddy, S Swamy Reddy, V Kamalakar, D Mohan Rao, B Gopal Rao, Sirigiri Srinivas, S Ravinder Goud, T Naresh Reddy, NABARD DDM P Manohar Reddy, TSCAB special invitee Srinivas Rao, CA A Ramesh, general managers and others were also present.