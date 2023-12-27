Polling for SCCL trade union elections going on smoothly, 67.42 percent votes casted by 1 pm

As many as 39, 773 National Coal Wage Agreement (NCWA) employees were eligible to cast their vote in the elections in Kothagudem, Peddapalli, Bhupalpally, Khammam, Mulugu, Mancherial and Asifabad districts besides Hyderabad

03:12 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

SCCL employees stand in queue to cast votes at the five incline agent office polling booth in Kothagudem on Wednesday.

Kothagudem: Polling for Singareni Collieries Company Limited’s (SCCL) recognised trade union elections has been going on peacefully in eleven areas of the company in the State on Wednesday.

As many as 39, 773 National Coal Wage Agreement (NCWA) employees were eligible to cast their vote in the elections in Kothagudem, Peddapalli, Bhupalpally, Khammam, Mulugu, Mancherial and Asifabad districts besides Hyderabad (corporate polling booth-5).

84 polling booths have been for the polling conducted by secret ballot under the supervision of the Central Labour Department. The first election for recognised trade union was held in Singareni on September 9, 1998 and lastly on October 5, 2017.

This was the seventh trade union election conducted in the SCCL. A total of 13 unions were contesting the elections. Srirampur has the highest number of 9, 127 voters while Yellandu has the lowest number of 614 voters.

The polling started at 7 am and by 8 pm 14.9 percent votes were cast. By 11 pm 49.89 percent votes were cast and at 1pm 67.42 percent votes were cast. RDO level officers, tahsildars and police personnel were engaged by the respective district Collectors to ensure that the trade union elections were conducted smoothly. Polling ends at 5 pm