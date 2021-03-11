Karimnagar: DRO probes into “fake certificates” submitted by Child Protection officer

Though the DCPO post required five years of working experience, Parveen joined without any experience by allegedly producing a fake experience certificate

By | Published: 10:21 pm 11:56 pm

Karimnagar: District Revenue Officer (DRO) Venkata Madhava Rao on Thursday conducted an inquiry into the allegations of fake education qualification and experience certificates produced by District Child Protection Officer Parveen for selection to the post. Based on a complaint lodged by Lok Satta and Sadana, a Jammikunta-based voluntary organisation, the DRO conducted an inquiry at the DCPO office on Wednesday.

According to Lok Satta and Sadana, Parveen, who completed her post-graduation in 2010, took up the job in 2011. Though the DCPO post required five years of working experience, Parveen joined without any experience by allegedly producing a fake experience certificate.

Moreover, according to PG certificates produced by Parveen, she passed the first year in March 2009 and the second year in September of the same year, they alleged. DRO conducted an inquiry into all these aspects.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .