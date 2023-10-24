JP endorses BRS success in balancing welfare, development

He cautioned that if a good leader loses an election, he/she might not get affected much, but it would have a huge impact on the State and its citizens.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:51 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Jayaprakash Narayan

Hyderabad: Lok Satta founder Jaya Prakash Narayan was critical of the unviable promises of the Congress, stating that to win the elections, the Congress was showering promises that could be harmful for the nation in the long run. Instead, he appealed to the people to choose a party that was striking a fine balance between welfare and development, indirectly endorsing the BRS which he felt to have succeeded in ensuring a balance between economic growth and welfare of the people in Telangana.

In a candid conversation with BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao on a news channel on Tuesday, the former civil servant-turned-activist-turned politician stated that political parties bombard the people with numerous promises during the elections.

He suggested that people must deliberate and choose wisely after considering both pros and cons of these promises.

“They (people) should consider whether these promises will help the socio-economic growth of their children or make them dependable on governments throughout their life,” he said.

He pointed out that a political party cannot survive without welfare schemes in the democratic set up, but cautioned that welfare alone should not be the focal point. “There should be equal focus on welfare and development. Telangana succeeded in wealth creation which in turn helped it fund welfare schemes,” he added.

Sharing his views on the growth of Telangana especially Hyderabad, the Lok Satta founder appreciated the BRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for successfully allaying fears of people, especially those from Andhra Pradesh, and making Hyderabad into a true symbol of a cosmopolitan city.

He said the State government not only maintained harmony, but also succeeded in attracting investments by leveraging on the development of Hyderabad done by the previous governments.

“The State government has been able to create a confidence among the investors which fostered the economic growth of Hyderabad by multi-fold,” he added. Narayan also affirmed that urban development was critical.

“I appreciate the Telangana government for recognising the importance of urban development and creating an amiable atmosphere with urbanisation, infrastructure development, long-term skill development and investment-friendly climate which will fuel the State’s overall growth,” he said.

Narayan also urged people to consider the broad ideology and policies of a party rather than an individual who might switch parties. “For the country to grow and people to prosper, we need leaders who can strike a fine balance between welfare and development,” he asserted.

He cautioned that if a good leader loses an election, he/she might not get affected much, but it would have a huge impact on the State and its citizens. On the occasion, the former civil servant shared a personal experience where he travelled in a cab owned by a beneficiary of Dalit Bandhu scheme, a BRS government initiative.

“The youngster received skill development training under government schemes and was working in private sector. When the State government provided financial support under Dalit Bandhu scheme, he purchased a car and is now operating it. Though many might not realise its impact, this initiative gave him the confidence to conquer the world,” he said.

Narayan emphasised the need for the State and the union governments to work together for urban development. He suggested that the Telangana government should allocate funds and support growth of small towns and cities and also appreciated the BRS government for its exemplary work in ensuring uninterrupted power supply in Telangana.

Responding to Narayan, Rama Rao underscored the need for a change in people towards politics, urging them to prioritise long-term development over short-lived benefits.

He highlighted Hyderabad’s transformation into a global vaccine hub and its growth in IT sector. Over the last two years, the city has outpaced Bengaluru in creating IT jobs and accounted for 44 percent of the total technology jobs created in India last fiscal.

Acknowledging the contribution of earlier governments, cutting across party lines, towards the city’s outstanding infrastructure development that propelled Hyderabad’s growth, he said the BRS leveraged on existing infrastructure and focused on urban infrastructure development to accelerate the growth of Hyderabad further.

Pointing out Telangana’s leadership in drinking water supply with successful implementation of Mission Bhagiratha where the State matches international standards by supplying 150 litre per capita per day (LPCD) in corporations, on par with cities like New York, London, and Paris, he said the State government was focusing on healthcare development and also investing on education infrastructure.

On a more humorous note, the Minister mentioned the unique challenges faced by MLAs, such as mediating disputes between various elected representatives, highlighting the importance of a better understanding of their roles and responsibilities.

He emphasized the misconception that politics was all about power and glamour, noting that much of their work was consumed by seemingly unnecessary issues.