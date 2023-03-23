Karimnagar farmers get an audience with CM KCR

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao asked the farmers not to lose heart and assured them all support and suitable compensation

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 10:30 PM, Thu - 23 March 23

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao interacting with a farmer Ramachandra Reddy in Laxmipur of Ramadugu mandal on Thursday.

Karimnagar: For farmers who lost their crops in the recent rains, Thursday was the day that finally took off a major burder of their chest. At a loss on what to do after the unseasonal rains wreaked havoc in their fields, the visit of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao turned out to be just the balm they were desperate for.

The Chief Minister, who patiently heard them, inspected in detail the damaged muskmelon, mango, watermelon and other crops in Laxmipur of Ramadugu mandal. Visiting the fields of Dyava Ramchandra Reddy, who suffered major losses as muskmelon crop cultivated in 10 acres of land was completely damaged due to recent hailstorm, the Chief Minister was told that Ramchandra Reddy also lost other crops including apple sowed in two acres, dragon fruit in six acres and paddy as well.

The Chief Minister, who also enquired about the area and varieties of crops cultivated by the farmer earlier and now, was told that though he had 30 acres of land, he used to cultivate crops only in six acres due to lack of water facility. However, he has started cultivating a variety of crops in the entire 30 acres after water became available with the construction of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project.

As there was huge demand for muskmelon in the market, he had sown the crop in 10 acres. He spent Rs 2.10 lakh to purchase only seed since a kilogram seed was available at Rs 7,000. However, all his hopes were shattered in one day, he told the Chief Minister.

Chandrashekhar Rao also inspected the damaged mango orchard of N Rajireddy and muskmelon and watermelon crops of K Ravinder. Interacting with the farmers, the Chief Minister asked them not to lose heart and assured them all support and suitable compensation. The Chief Minister also had a look at the photos arranged in different fields explaining the crop damage.

Ministers S Niranjan Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar, Koppula Eashwar, TS Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari and others accompanied the Chief Minister.