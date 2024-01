Karimnagar folk singer dies of heart attack

Shiva Kumar became popular with his folk song ‘Golla Mallamma Kodala - Golla Mallamma Kodala.'

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:43 PM, Sun - 7 January 24

Karimnagar: A folk singer from Karimnagar, Shiva Kumar, died of heart stroke. He was found dead at his Bhagyanagar residence in Karimnagar town on Sunday early morning.

Shiva Kumar, who gave a number of programmes in Karimnagar Kala Bharathi in the 1990s, became popular with his folk song ‘Golla Mallamma Kodala – Golla Mallamma Kodala’.

Shiva Kumar is one among few artists who played a vital role in bringing folk songs, which were earlier confined to rural areas, to mainstream platforms.

Karimnagar cultural activists expressed grief over the death of Shiva Kumar.