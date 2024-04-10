Karimnagar: Former Dharani coordinator arrested

Based on a complaint by one Bontala Raghu Raju, the rural police registered the case against 12 persons on charges of occupying land by forging documents.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 April 2024, 09:05 PM

Karimnagar: Karimnagar rural police on Wednesday arrested a former Dharani coordinator Yellanki Buchiraju in connection with a land grabbing case.

Based on a complaint by one Bontala Raghu Raju, the rural police registered the case against 12 persons on charges of occupying land by forging documents. Out of 12, three accused including Kothapalli former Tahsildar Chilla Srinivas and his alleged benami were already arrested.

Also Read One-day workshop on Millets at UoH on Friday

Buchiraju, who is accused number 12 in the case, was arrested on Wednesday and produced before court.