Karimnagar: Gangula launches poll campaign from Bommakal

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:46 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar has launched his election campaign from the Bommakal village in Karimnagar mandal on Wednesday. A three-time MLA from Karimnagar Assembly constituency, Kamalakar was re-nominated by the BRS to contest from the same segment in the forthcoming assembly polls.

It has been a sentimental move for Kamalakar to launch the campaign from Bommakal by performing pujas at the Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple. Continuing the tradition, the Minister launched the campaign from the village on a colorful note amid drum beats. Earlier, Kamalakar along with his family members performed special pujas in Yagna Varahaswamy temple in Karimnagar.

Starting the campaign, Kamalakar thanked the people of Karimnagar for electing him as their MLA thrice. This was a first in the history of the constituency. Stating that the face of Karimnagar had changed during the last 10 years, he said it was to protect the interests of all sections of the society that the BRS government introduced schemes like the Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Kalyana Lakshmi, Aasara pensions and others.

Stating that both Congress and BJP were Delhi parties, he said Andhra leaders were also conspiring to merge Telangana back into AP. It was the responsibility of the people to protect Telangana, which was achieved after a long struggle, he said.

Informing that he had got Bommakal developed on all fronts, Kamalakar assured to take up more developmental works if he was re-elected.