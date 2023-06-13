Karimnagar in front row because of women: Collector RV Karnan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:07 PM, Tue - 13 June 23

Karimnagar Collector RV Karnan Participating in the Mahila Dinotsavam programme.

Karimnagar: Collector RV Karnan opined that it was only because of women that Karimnagar district was in the front row in implementation of State government’s welfare schemes as well as local programmes.

Participating in the Mahila Dinotsavam programme here on Tuesday, Karnan said women working in different government departments, anganwadi workers, BLOs and others were playing a vital role in reaching welfare schemes to gross root levels as well as the success of schemes.

District libraries Chairman Ponnam Anil Kumar Goud said the Telangana government has become a role model by introducing various welfare schemes for the empowerment of women. First ever in the state, a separate library was established for women, he informed and added that it will be inaugurated on June 20.

Deputy Mayor Challa Swaroopa Rani, Market committee chairman Reddaveni Madhu, RDO Anand Kumar and others were present.

