Karimnagar: Konda Laxman Bapuji remembered on his death anniversary

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:36 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

Karimnagar: Freedom fighter and former Minister Konda Laxman Bapuji was remembered on his death anniversary across the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Wednesday.

People’s representatives, leaders of various political parties, government officials and other sections of the society paid rich tributes to the late leader by garlanding his statues and portraits.

Balladeer Gaddar, Additional Collector Shyam Prasad Lal, Padmashali Sangham district president Methuku Satyam and others garlanded the statue of Laxman Bapuji at the bypass road in Karimnagar city.

Speaking on the occasion, Gaddar emphasised the need to take forward the aspirations of Laxman Bapuji, who played a vital role in the freedom struggle by getting inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi.

Apart from waging a war against the autocratic rule of Nizam, Laxman Bapuji also participated in non-Mulki agitation held in between 1952-69. A strong Telangana protagonist, Laxman Bapuji had also played a vital role in the final phase of separate State agitation and participated in hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.