Karimnagar: MIM leader appeals Muslims not to slaughter cows

Karimnagar: AIMIM senior leader and former deputy mayor Mohammad Abbas Sami requested Muslims not to slaughter cows in the name of Qurbani on the occasion of Bakrid festival. Abbas Sami, in a statement, said every Muslim, who loves the country, should abide by the Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act for the betterment of the country and not to slaughter cows in the name of Qurbani.

Muslims were advised to be careful as the police would take legal action against those who sell or buy cows under the Cow Prohibition Act-1977 and the Prohibition of Cruelty to Cattle Act-1960. He called on the Muslim community to respect the laws of the country, not to slaughter cows for the unity and integrity of the country, and not to violate the rules when the government imposes a ban.

It was against the law to slaughter cows for sacrificial animals during the holy month of Bakrid. He said Islam was the name given to culture and traditions. It was not permissible to act contrary to it. He said he would take the responsibility of educating the Muslims in all the mosques in the city against the slaughter of cows and discuss the matter internally with religious elders and take a decision.