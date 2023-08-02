Karimnagar: Minister Gangula asks for accurate record on rain damage

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar has asked officials to record rain damage details accurately.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Wed - 2 August 23

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar has asked officials to record rain damage details accurately. Besides crop damage, the details of roads, canals and tanks damaged due to heavy rains and floods should also be recorded perfectly.

The Minister, who conducted a review meeting along with MLAs and other public representatives here on Wednesday, said the State government had approved Rs.500 crore to take up repairs works of roads, tanks, canals and others damaged due to heavy rains and flood. Government officials in coordination with public representatives should take up temporary repair works of irrigation, R & B and Panchayat Raj roads in each assembly constituency, he said, asking officials to prepare the report and to send it to the State government before the assembly session began.

Farmers were unable to continue farming activity since a huge quantity of sand had accumulated in agricultural fields, he said and instructed officials to send proposals to the government for permission to remove the sand under the NREGA scheme. While paddy was damaged in 3,945 acres, cotton damaged in 788 acres followed by maize in 31 acres and vegetables in six acres.

Since there was a possibility of seasonal and communicable diseases spreading, health department officials should be alert and take all precautionary measures to check the spread of diseases and be ready with required medicines, he said, adding that the Manair river had not reached the danger level and 1 lakh cusecs of water reaching the river through the Moyathummeda rivulet was being discharged downstream.

MLC Padi Koushik Reddy, MLAs Rasami Balkishan, Sunke Ravishankar and V Sathish Babu, Collector B Gopi and others were present.