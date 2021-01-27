Karimnagar: Noisy seasons mar MCK general body meeting

Despite the Mayor’s repeated requests to opposition members to facilitate the smooth conduct of the general body meeting, the BJP members continued with their noisy protest.

Karimnagar: The general body meeting of Karimnagr Municipal Corporation witnessed noisy scenes on Wednesday when TRS and BJP corporators got into a verbal clash over alleged neglect of saplings planted under Haritha Haram.

The MCK general body meeting was chaired by Mayor Y Sunil Rao at the District Collectorate auditorium here. As soon as the meeting started, 32nd division corporator Marri Bhavana (BJP) staged a protest near the podium, displaying withered saplings allegedly planted in her division as part of Haritha Haram programme.

She criticised MCK officials for washing their hands off after planting the saplings and not supplying water to them. As a result, all the saplings in her division had withered, she said. Other BJP corporators also supported her.

Despite the Mayor’s repeated requests to opposition members to facilitate the smooth conduct of the general body meeting, the BJP members continued with their noisy protest. Peeved by the BJP members’ deliberate attempt to disturb the meeting, TRS corporators rushed to the podium and entered into an argument with the former that led to some jostling between the two groups.

Sunil Rao came down heavily on BJP corporator Jithender for terming Haritha Haram as a waste programme. Irked by the Mayor’s comments, BJP corporators squatted on the floor in front of the podium. The mayor then called a halt to the meeting.

