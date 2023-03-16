Karimnagar: Paramita students win second spot in Bach International contest

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Thu - 16 March 23

The 30-member Paramita student musical troupe won the second prize in an international online music competition conducted by the Melbourne-based organization, which had contestants from 21 countries

Karimnagar: Students of Paramita Heritage School, Padmanagar, here, secured the second place in an international online music competition conducted by the Melbourne-based organization Bach International.

The 30-member Paramita student musical troupe won the second prize in the competition, which had contestants from 21 countries. Paramita educational institutions chairman E Prasada Rao and Principal Sanjay Bhattacharjee congratulated the students and music teacher Jeetumani Sharma.

