Karimnagar: Paramita students win second spot in Bach International contest

Karimnagar: Students of Paramita Heritage School, Padmanagar, here, secured the second place in an international online music competition conducted by the Melbourne-based organization Bach International.
The 30-member Paramita student musical troupe won the second prize in the competition, which had contestants from 21 countries. Paramita educational institutions chairman E Prasada Rao and Principal Sanjay Bhattacharjee congratulated the students and music teacher Jeetumani Sharma.