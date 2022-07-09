Karimnagar Police Commissionerate office gets ISO certification

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:21 PM, Sat - 9 July 22

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Police Commissionerate office got International Organization for Standard (ISO) 9001:2015 certification. ISO representatives handed over the certificate to Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana in a programme held in commissionerate premises on Saturday.

In two Telugu states, it is the only commissionerate which was selected for ISO-9001:2015 certification in CPOs category.

Commissionerate office has been selected for certificate by considering various aspects including working style of police, cleanliness, facilities, solving the problems of complainants on fast trace mode and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Satyanarayana said that ISO certification has enhanced their responsibility further. Stating that it would fill more enthusiasm among the officials of all cadres, CP said that ISO recognition would help them to provide more qualitative services to the public.

Additional DCPs S Srinivas (law and order) and G Chandramohan (administration), ACPs Tula Srinivasa Rao, Vijay Kumar, and C Pratap, Administrative office Muniratnam and others were present.