Karimnagar police finds no evidence of attack on Bandi Sanjay’s house

So far, there was no evidence on the allegation by BJP leaders that some youngsters had attacked the residence-cum-office of Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, said Karimnagar Police

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:11 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Karimnagar: The police have said that so far, there was no evidence on the allegation by BJP leaders that some youngsters, who participated in a religious procession, had attacked the residence-cum-office of Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday.

Commissioner of Police, L Subbarayudu, in a statement on Saturday, said that immediately responding to the complaint lodged by BJP Karimnagar parliament convener Boinpalli Praveen Rao, they had conducted an enquiry. However, they found no evidence about the attack even after questioning eyewitnesses and examining CCTV footage. The enquiry was still on, he said.

Though some youngsters from the rally had had passed through the street wherein Sanjay’s office was located, there was no evidence that they attacked the office. 15 youngsters were arrested for violating permission norms and deviating from the rally route. Their vehicles were seized. On the other hand, cases were also registered against BJP activists who came onto the roads holding sticks and obstructed the police from carrying out their duties and also for misbehaving with the police.

The CP also warned of action against those trying to create law and order problems by spreading wrong propaganda on social media.

