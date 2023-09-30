Former MLA Somarapu Satyanarayana quits BJP

Senior BJP leader and former MLA, Somarapu Satyanarayana, resigned from the party and has sent his resignation letter to BJP State president G Kishan Reddy on Saturday.

30 September 23

Talking to the media at Godavarikhani, Satyanarayana said that he had joined the BJP on the invitation of the then State president Dr K Laxman. Though he strove hard to strengthen the party, he could not achieve the same due to various reasons. Moreover, there was a lot of pressure on him from colleagues, who were working with him during the last 16 years, to resign from the BJP and contest as an independent candidate. This was also because he had lost the confidence to win the election as a BJP candidate, he said.

Satyanarayana, who worked as the first Ramagundam Municipal Chairman, was elected as MLA as independent candidates from Ramagundam constituency in 2009 and supported the Congress. Later, he joined Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now BRS) and was re-elected on a TRS ticket in 2014.

In 2018, he lost the election and shifted loyalties to the BJP. Satyanarayana, who worked as the BJP district president, resigned from the post one year ago due to rampant internal bickering.

