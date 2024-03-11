Telangana BJP booth committee meeting on Tuesday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah would take part in the booth committee meeting and provide important inputs and guidance to party's booth presidents and other leaders for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 March 2024, 10:20 PM

Hyderabad: The BJP State unit will hold its booth committee meeting at LB Stadium on Tuesday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah would take part in the booth committee meeting and provide important inputs and guidance to party’s booth presidents and other leaders for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. He will also hold a meeting with members of the BJP Social Media War Room and the Parliament Election Working Group during his visit.

Also Read Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao likely to quit BJP

BJP general secretaries Tarun Chugh and Sunil Bansal, BJP State president G Kishan Reddy, Rajya Sabha member K Laxman, former MLA Eatala Rajender and other senior leaders will take part in the meeting.

Meanwhile, party sources say Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the State on March 16, 18 and 19. During his visit he would be addressing rallies in Jagtial, Nagarkurnool and Malkajgiri.