Karimnagar: Sloth bear visits residential area in Manakondur

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 February 2024, 10:15 AM

Karimnagar: A sloth bear strolled into residential localities in Manakondur mandal headquarters on Tuesday early morning.

According to local people, the sloth bear emerged from the nearby hillocks and tried to enter a house near Hanuman temple in Manakondur around 4 am.

As street dogs chased it away, the bear ran away from the spot and entered onto the Karimnagar-Warangal national highway. Frightened by the vehicles, it climbed upon a tree nearby.

People gathered at the spot in large numbers to see the bear. Villagers alerted the forest officials, who rushed to the spot and are making efforts to capture the bear and shift it to a safer place.