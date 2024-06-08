Karimnagar woman embarks on Barren Island volcano

As part of a special research project of the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS)-Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Dehradun, a team led by main scientist Dr Mamata Chowhan embarked on the Barren Island Volcano on May 29.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 June 2024, 10:10 PM

Karimnagar : Perhaps for the first time, two women have embarked on the ground of Barren Island Volcano located in Andaman. Among the two, Md Parveen Sultana is from Karimangar town.

A resident of Kothirampur of Karimnagar town, Parveen Sultana is also part of the team.

Their mission is to conduct a comprehensive geological investigation of the Barren Island Volcano, which is the only active volcano in the Indian sub-continent, with a focus on studying its unique features, volcano activity and geological formations.