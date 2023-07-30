Karmika Bima assistance to be enhanced to Rs.3 lakh: Harish Rao

Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the State government was preparing to increase the sum assured under the Karmika Bima scheme, launched on the lines of Rythu Bima, to Rs.3 lakh from the existing Rs.1.5 lakh.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the State government was preparing to increase the sum assured under the Karmika Bima scheme, launched on the lines of Rythu Bima, to Rs.3 lakh from the existing Rs.1.5 lakh.

Addressing members of Karmika Sangam of Siddipet district on Sunday, the Minister said all eligible workers would be given digital cards to ensure they get all the welfare schemes of the State government. He assured them to bear all expenses of issuing the digital cards in Siddipet by opening multiple counters shortly. The Minister also announced the allotment of one acre land for a Karmika Bhavan in Siddipet.

Apart from the increase in Karmika Bima, the Minister said workers with the identity cards would get free treatment under Arogyasri in both private and government hospitals. Workers would be provided treatment for up to Rs.10 lakh for free for diseases such as cancer and heart surgery under the Arogyasri scheme from August.

With an objective to improve the skill base of the working class in the district, the State government had encouraged setting up of training centres by L&T, SETWIN, union Bank of India and the National Academy of Construction in Siddipet town. Suggesting them to send young people for training at these centres, the Minister said skilled people would have more opportunities than unskilled apart from better salaries. The digital card issued earlier for workers was valid for only five years earlier, with the government now deciding to increase the validity to 10 years, he added

