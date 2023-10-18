Karnataka Congress collecting cash to fund elections in other States: Kishan Reddy

Kishan Reddy alleged that the Karnataka Congress leaders were collecting crores of rupees from businessmen to use them in Telangana polls

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:28 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister and State BJP president G Kishan Reddy accused Congress of transporting crores of rupees collected from Karnataka to Hyderabad to use them during the upcoming polls to the State assembly.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Kishan Reddy alleged that the Karnataka Congress leaders were collecting crores of rupees from businessmen to use them in Telangana polls. “Within a few months of coming to power in Karnataka, the Congress has started collecting money from businessmen and sending it to poll bound States,” he alleged.

Citing the example of a video of Karnataka Textiles and Sugarcane Minister Shivananda Patil attending a wedding in Hyderabad, wherein people were seen throwing lakhs of rupees of cash in air. He said the incident has exposed the Congress.

“It’s shameful that a Minister is attending such a function. The Congress government in Karnataka is collecting taxes from that State people to fund elections in Telangana and other States,” he said.

Blaming the Congress for the backwardness of Telangana, Kishan Reddy said Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had no moral right to seek vote from people of Telangana.

