In election season, BJP remains headless in Kothagudem

Kothagudem BJP district president post has remained vacant ever since its former president Koneru Satyanarayana quit the party stating personal reasons in the second week of August

By James Edwin Published Date - 05:53 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Kothagudem: Even as political parties in erstwhile Khammam are gearing up for the Assembly elections, the BJP in Kothagudem has remained headless for the last two months.

The Kothagudem BJP district president post has remained vacant ever since its former president Koneru Satyanarayana quit the party stating personal reasons in the second week of August. There are no signs the party leadership is making any efforts to fill up the post.

According to sources, there are only a couple of contenders for the post as many of the senior leaders are not keen to assume the post. It is said a leader Ranga Kiran, who reportedly enjoys the support of RSS and the party’s labour wing BMS, has shown interest to take the position.

Ranga Kiran, a BJP state committee member and district convener of its OBC cell, belongs to the Munnuru Kapu community, and is said to have approached the party State leadership seeking to appoint him as Kothagudem BJP district president.

On the other hand, another leader B Prabhakar Reddy is also contesting for the party district president position. He served as the BJP district president in the past and unsuccessfully contested for the Kothagudem Assembly seat in the 2018 elections, losing his deposit.

However, the BJP State president G Kishan Reddy has not made any decision in appointing the district president and kept the two contenders for the position waiting. As a result the BJP which boasts of making an impact in the Assembly polls is in a baffled state in the district.

Meanwhile, the party is also finding it difficult to find suitable candidates to field in the ensuing Assembly elections for five Assembly seats in the district even as BRS announced its candidates for all the seats and Congress listed out candidates for a few seats.