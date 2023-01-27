Karnataka plans to take up Upper Krishna Project Stage-III

The matter is still sub-judice before the Supreme Court

Hyderabad: Even as the matter of Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT-II), set up for adjudicating dispute between the States of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, is still sub-judice before the Supreme Court, the Karnataka government is preparing to start work on the Upper Krishna Project (UKP) Stage-III causing concern to riparian States.

The Apex Court has so far heard the arguments of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana and it has yet to hear the arguments of Andhra Pradesh, but before completion of the process, Karnataka has begun preparation for taking up the third stage works. Recently, Karnataka Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol announced that his State has put up a very spirited argument in the Supreme Court and that they were expecting a judgment in their favour. “We will waste no time in starting work. We will complete it in time too,” he said.

Karnataka has also filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court, seeking a direction to the Centre to notify the final verdict, he said.

The Upper Krishna Project consists of three phases, two of which have been implemented. The third stage, which involves making use of 177 tmcft of water allocated by KWDT-2, is meandering through the judicial system. The Karnataka government intends to use 130 tmcft to irrigate 5.3 lakh hectares in Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Bagalkot, Raichur and Gadag districts under UKP Stage-III.

In 2013, the KWDT-II gave Karnataka permission to utilise 103 tmcft of water, but it could not use it for various reasons. In the meantime, all the riparian States approached the Supreme Court and Karnataka and Maharashtra too jointly filed petitions asking the court to direct the union government to publish the award in the official gazette.

However, since the tribunal’s final award has not been notified in the central gazette, Karnataka was not able to use the water without a mandatory process.

Out of the 9 sub components of UKP Stage-III to be taken up, Mulwad Lift Irrigation Scheme (LIS), Chimmalagi-LIS, Indi-LIS, Rampur-LIS, Mallabad-LIS, Koppal-LIS and Herkal-LIS and Narayanapura Right Bank Canal Extension. and Bhima Flank are already in different stages of progress. Further, Rehabilitation works of Bagalkot Town are in different stages of progress. The Rehabilitation & Resettlement of 20 villages to be submerged in the backwaters of Almatti Dam and acquisition of lands to be submerged and Rehabilitation works under Bagalkot Town are also taken up and are in different stages of progress.