Karnataka tries to pacify agitating farmers with promise of seven hour-power supply

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

Hyderabad: Having failed to meet the farmers’ demand, the Congress government in Karnataka is now trying to save its skin by saying that it will provide seven hours of power supply, but in a staggered manner, to the farming community, indicating that grants for other sections would have to be redistributed.

With farmers taking to the streets after the Congress failed to keep its election promise of 10 hours of power, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday held a meeting with the energy department on measures to be taken to address the power crisis. Energy Minister KJ George also participated in the meeting.

After considering different aspects, including cropping patterns and power demand, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure seven hours of power supply in staggered timings.

The State needs 600 MW of power per hour and 14 million units per day to provide seven-hour power to Irrigation Pump sets (IP) sets, the Chief Minister reportedly said.

“The government will have to bear a cost of Rs 1,500 crore, which will be met through savings and redistribution of grants,” Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying in reports.

With the power demand increasing substantially in Karnataka, the Congress government is purchasing power from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh under the energy-swapping policy to meet the demand.

Karnataka farmers had arrived in batches in the bordering villages of Telangana and staged protests against the Congress government. They took out rallies and appealed to the Telangana farmers not to support Congress, saying the party had betrayed them by assuring sufficient power supply.

