Karthi lends his voice to Tiger Nageswara Rao’s first look in Tamil

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:41 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

Hyderabad: Tiger Nageswara Rao is Ravi Teja’s unique experiment where he plays a completely raw and rustic role for the first time in his career. The film is based on the real-life incidents of a popular national thief from Stuartpuram. So Ravi Teja’s looks are going to be a surprise package for the audience.

So far, the makers of Tiger Nageswara Rao, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, did not reveal the looks of Ravi Teja from the film. Director Vamsee planned a powerful introduction video to release the first look of the film and its lead actor. The introduction will be given by five superstars from five different languages.

Shiva Rajkumar and Dulquer Salmaan from Kannada and Malayalam gave their voices in their respective languages. Today the makers announced that Karthi lent his voice to Tiger Nageswara Rao in Tamil. The audience are now excited who would introduce the film in Hindi and Telugu. It is expected that Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi are expected for this in Hindi and Telugu respectively.

Tiger Nageswara Rao is going to be released for Dussehra on October 20 this year. The first look video will be released on May 24.