Karthik, Harsheen triumph in Solinco Junior Tennis Tour

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:43 PM, Mon - 2 May 22

Winners and runnres-up with their trophies at the Advantage Tennis Academy..

Hyderabad: Sreedhara Pranava Karthik thrashed B Shamuel 8-1 in the U-16 boys final of the Solinco Junior Tour Leg-3 for U-12, U-14, U-16 boys and girls at the Advantage Tennis Academy, Secunderabad on Sunday.

Meanwhile in the U-16 girls category, Harsheen Kaur defeated T Hamsika 8-4 to clinch the top honours.

Result:

Finals:

U-16: Boys: Sreedhara Pranava Karthik bt B Shamuel 8-1; Girls: Harsheen Kaur bt T Hamsika 8-4;

U-14: Boys: Parjanya Adury bt Puppala Nikhilesh 8-4; Girls: Noorie Mattipati bt T Hamsika 8-7 (5);

U-12: Boys: Yona Mandha bt Sripathi Rudransh Charan 8-0; Girls: Ansikha Jha bt Rushitha Krishna Kanagala 8-2.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .