Karwan records 20.15 polling percentage up till 11

Yakuthpura has recorded the least with 5.28 per cent.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:53 PM, Thu - 30 November 23

Hyderabad: Till 11 am on Thursday, Karwan constituency in Hyderabad district saw the highest polling percentage with 20.15 per cent, while most other constituencies are seeing less than 15 per cent polling. Yakuthpura has recorded the least with 5.28 per cent.

Polling percentage till 11 am

Musheerabad – 10.54

Malakpet- 9.1

Amberpet- 14.83

Khairatabad- 15.1

Jubilee Hills – 14.32

Sanathnagar- 16.08

Nampally- 5.42

Karwan- 20.15

Goshamahal- 12.28

Charminar- 6.45

Chandrayangutta- 8.5

Yakuthpura- 5.28

Bahadurpura- 11.26

Secunderabad- 14.49

Secunderabad Cont- 15.7