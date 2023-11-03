Kasani Gyaneshwar joins BRS, CM assures support to Mudiraj community

Updated On - 07:41 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Telugu Desam Party State President Kasani Gyaneshwar Mudiraj joined Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the presence of party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday.

While welcoming Kasani into the party fold, the Chief Minister said, “I am very happy today. Kasani Gyaneshwar is an old friend of mine, and it has been a while since he came.” Stating that his government had been implementing several schemes for the welfare of the Mudiraj community, the Chief Minister assured that he would provide more political opportunities to the community in the near future. “In the coming days we will provide many opportunities to Mudiraj community leaders. Rajya Sabha, MLCs, Zilla Parishad chairmen, mayors and many other posts will be offered to the community leaders ,” he assured.

Taking a dig at Huzurabad BJP MLA Eatala Rajender, the BRS chief said Kasani Gyaneshwar was a much bigger Mudiraj leader than Eatala.

Kasani Gyaneshwar had resigned from the TDP on October 30 after being miffed with party chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his decision to not contest in the Telangana Assembly elections. Several supporters of Gyaneshwar, including former TDP national secretary Kasani Viresh, former Boinapally market committee chairman Muppidi Gopal, TDP state organizing secretary Prakash Mudiraj, TDP state general secretary Bandari Venkatesh Mudiraj joined the BRS on the occasion.