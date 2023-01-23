Katrina Kaif celebrates 70 million followers on Instagram

Her fans and followers, including celebrities such as Zoya Akhtar and Karishma Rawat, congratulated the actor.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:39 PM, Mon - 23 January 23

Hyderabad: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram family is growing big! The ‘Phone Bhoot’ actor shared with her followers on Monday morning that she had reached 70 million followers on the photo and video-sharing website. Katrina posted a snapshot of herself holding out her hands as if she were taking a photo and added a cute remark. “Here looking at u…… my 70 mil #instafamily (sic),” she captioned the pic.

Her fans and followers, including celebrities such as Zoya Akhtar and Karishma Rawat, congratulated the actor. “Woohoo!” commented Zoya. “You deserve every bit of success you have garnered. Here’s to another 70 million,” commented a fan. “More and more coming your way katy(sic),” added a fan.

Katrina is one of the most-followed Bollywood celebrities on Instagram. With 77.5 million followers, Shraddha Kapoor tops the pack, followed by Deepika Padukone (71.2 million) and Alia Bhatt (74.4 million). Jacqueline Fernandez, Anushka Sharma, Urvashi Rautela, Sunny Leone, and Disha Patani are just a few of the other stars on the list.

Meanwhile, Katrina recently threw a lavish birthday party for her sister Isabella Kaif. She shared a photo of birthday decorations in the backdrop along with a cute comment. “It’s iszeeeeeeeeeeee happy birthday (sic),” she wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnFQm-6tEab/