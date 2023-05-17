Kaveri Gaalila song from Malli Pelli is beautiful Carnatic composition

The makers of Malli Pelli have earlier released two songs and they got a good response

Published Date - 01:40 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Kaveri Gaalila is the third single released from the film Malli Pelli. The makers of Malli Pelli have earlier released two songs and they got a good response. Well, the first two songs are romantic ones, and the third one too is similar but it has a special Carnatic touch.

Kaveri Gaalila song is composed by Suresh Bobbili. The song is very soothing and romantic. The Carnatic composition made the song a special one.

Naresh Iyer gave his vocals for the song. Anantha Sriram penned the lyrics. As known from the lyrical video, it can be sensed that the song is set in the sequence of Naresh falling for Pavitra and getting ready to express his love towards her.

Malli Pelli is going to be released on May 26 in Telugu and Kannada. MS Raju wrote and directed the film. Vijaya Krishna Movies produced the film. Naresh himself is the producer.

