Kavitha skips ED questioning, cites SC orders against summoning her

Kavitha reportedly replied to the ED summons via email, stating that she could not attend the questioning, and cited the Supreme Court's directions to the ED not to summon her

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 January 2024, 07:15 PM

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Tuesday decided to pass over the latest summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before it in connection with an investigation into the Delhi excise policy case. Though there has been no official statement in this regard, sources said Kavitha remained in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Kavitha reportedly replied to the ED summons via email, stating that she could not attend the questioning, and cited the Supreme Court’s directions to the ED not to summon her.

Acording to sources, Kavitha is considering treating the latest summons by ED as a violation of the Apex Court order. Before approaching the Supreme Court against the ED summons earlier, she appeared before the ED thrice for questioning.